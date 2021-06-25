Bad Habits è la nuova canzone di Ed Sheeran. Ecco testo, traduzione e video.
BAD HABITS. E’ una delle canzoni del momento il nuovo singolo di Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits. Il ritorno del cantante è l’anticipazione del suo nuovo album. Nel video Ed Sheeran appare addirittura come un vampiro! E a questo proposito, prima di vedere testo e significato della canzone, godiamoci il video. Alzate il volume. Eccolo:
Bad Habits VIDEO
Come dicevamo in questo video il cantante appare come un vampiro e lui stesso ha dichiarato che voleva giocare “con il concetto di brutte abitudini però in modo fantasioso, per questo ho scelto la figura del vampiro. E’ stato divertente calarmi nel personaggio”. Di sicuro è un’immagine inedita rispetto al solito Sheeran. Ma di cosa parla Bad Habits?
Qual è il testo e il significato del nuovo singolo di Ed Sheeran? Intanto, ecco il testo:
Bad Habits TESTO
Every time you come around, you know I can’t say no
Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control
I can feel the paradise before my world implodes
And tonight I had something wonderful
My bad habits lead to late nights, endin’ alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin’ this will be the last but it probably won’t
I got nothin’ left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I’ll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin’ for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothin’ happens aftеr two, it’s true, it’s true
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lеad to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Every pure intention ends when the good times start
Fallin’ over everything to reach the first time’s spark
It started under neon lights and then it all got dark
I only know how to go too far
My bad habits lead to late nights, endin’ alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin’ this will be the last but it probably won’t
I got nothin’ left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I’ll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin’ for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothin’ happens after two, it’s true, it’s true
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
We took the long way ‘round
And burned ‘til the fun ran out, now
My bad habits lead to late nights, endin’ alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin’ this will be the last but it probably won’t
I got nothin’ left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I’ll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin’ for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothin’ happens after two, it’s true, it’s true
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Bad Habits, significato
Si tratta ovviamente di una canzone d’amore. Se conoscete le canzoni di Ed Sheeran – ed è molto probabile che le conosciate – saprete che il cantautore inglese scrive soprattutto canzoni romantiche.
Bad Habits esordisce dicendo “Ognivolta che passi io so che non posso dire di no”. E poi parla appunto delle “Bad habits”, ovvero cattivi abitudini: “le mie cattivini abitudini mi portano a fare le ore piccole, le finisco facendo conversazioni che conosco a malapena”.
Vedi anche:
E da qui elenco varie “cattive abitudini” che però, colpo di scena?, “mi portano a te”. Il ritornello infatti dice proprio questo: le mie cattive abitudini mi portano a te. Insomma, non si scappa dall’amore.
In conclusione, Bad habits sarà sicuramente l’ennesimo successo di Ed Sheeran e anticipa il nuovo album che, secondo quanto si dice, potrebbe uscire a fine 2021. Nell’attesa, ascoltiamoci questo nuovo singolo che, non abbiamo dubbi, sarà uno dei tormentoni dell’estate e di tutto l’anno, con miliardi di views… perchè Sheeran non perde le sue cattive abitudini!
Vedi anche:
- Canzoni italiane del momento
- Canzoni sul mare
- Canzoni rap recenti
- Canzoni sull’amicizia
- Canzoni straniere del momento
- Canzoni sul tramonto