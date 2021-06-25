Bad Habits è la nuova canzone di Ed Sheeran. Ecco testo, traduzione e video.

BAD HABITS. E’ una delle canzoni del momento il nuovo singolo di Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits. Il ritorno del cantante è l’anticipazione del suo nuovo album. Nel video Ed Sheeran appare addirittura come un vampiro! E a questo proposito, prima di vedere testo e significato della canzone, godiamoci il video. Alzate il volume. Eccolo:

Bad Habits VIDEO

Come dicevamo in questo video il cantante appare come un vampiro e lui stesso ha dichiarato che voleva giocare “con il concetto di brutte abitudini però in modo fantasioso, per questo ho scelto la figura del vampiro. E’ stato divertente calarmi nel personaggio”. Di sicuro è un’immagine inedita rispetto al solito Sheeran. Ma di cosa parla Bad Habits?

Qual è il testo e il significato del nuovo singolo di Ed Sheeran? Intanto, ecco il testo:

Bad Habits TESTO

Every time you come around, you know I can’t say no

Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control

I can feel the paradise before my world implodes

And tonight I had something wonderful

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin’ alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin’ this will be the last but it probably won’t

I got nothin’ left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I’ll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin’ for a way out, now I can’t escape

Nothin’ happens aftеr two, it’s true, it’s true

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lеad to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Every pure intention ends when the good times start

Fallin’ over everything to reach the first time’s spark

It started under neon lights and then it all got dark

I only know how to go too far

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin’ alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin’ this will be the last but it probably won’t

I got nothin’ left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I’ll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin’ for a way out, now I can’t escape

Nothin’ happens after two, it’s true, it’s true

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

We took the long way ‘round

And burned ‘til the fun ran out, now

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin’ alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin’ this will be the last but it probably won’t

I got nothin’ left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I’ll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin’ for a way out, now I can’t escape

Nothin’ happens after two, it’s true, it’s true

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Bad Habits, significato

Si tratta ovviamente di una canzone d’amore. Se conoscete le canzoni di Ed Sheeran – ed è molto probabile che le conosciate – saprete che il cantautore inglese scrive soprattutto canzoni romantiche.

Bad Habits esordisce dicendo “Ognivolta che passi io so che non posso dire di no”. E poi parla appunto delle “Bad habits”, ovvero cattivi abitudini: “le mie cattivini abitudini mi portano a fare le ore piccole, le finisco facendo conversazioni che conosco a malapena”.

E da qui elenco varie “cattive abitudini” che però, colpo di scena?, “mi portano a te”. Il ritornello infatti dice proprio questo: le mie cattive abitudini mi portano a te. Insomma, non si scappa dall’amore.

In conclusione, Bad habits sarà sicuramente l’ennesimo successo di Ed Sheeran e anticipa il nuovo album che, secondo quanto si dice, potrebbe uscire a fine 2021. Nell’attesa, ascoltiamoci questo nuovo singolo che, non abbiamo dubbi, sarà uno dei tormentoni dell’estate e di tutto l’anno, con miliardi di views… perchè Sheeran non perde le sue cattive abitudini!

