Eyes Closed è il titolo dell’ultima canzone di Ed Sheeran diventata subito un successo internazionale, come spesso capita al cantautore britannico. Ma di cosa parla questo brano? E’ una dedica d’amore rivolta a una persona che non c’è più. Ma per capire meglio il significato più profondo del testo vediamolo con tanto di traduzione in italiano. A seguire potete ascoltare la canzone con il video e conoscere le ultime news su Ed Sheeran.

I know it’s a bad idea

But how can I help myself?

Been inside for most this year

And I thought a few drinks, they might help

It’s been a while, my dear

Dealin’ with the cards life dealt

I’m still holdin’ back these tears

While my friends are somewhere else

I pictured this year a little bit different when it hit February

I step in the bar, it hit me so hard, oh, how can it be this heavy?

Every song reminds me you’re gone and I feel the lump form in my throat

‘Cause I’m here alone

Just dancin’ with my eyes closed

‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you

And time is movin’ so slow

And I don’t know what else that I can do

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes closed

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

Delusion is here again

And I think you’ll come home soon

A word brings me right back in

Then it’s only me that’s in this room

I guess I could just pretend

The colors are more than blue

But I lost more than my friend

I can’t help but missin’ you

I pictured this month a little bit different, no one is ever ready

And when it unfolds, you get in a hole, oh, how can it be this heavy?

Everything changes, nothing’s the same, except the truth is now you’re gone

And life just goes on

So I’m dancin’ with my eyes closed

‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you

And time is movin’ so slow

And I don’t know what else that I can do

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes closed

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes closed

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Oh, I keep dancin’ with my

They’re shutting the bar, they’re cleaning the floor

And everyone is already home

But I’m on my own

Still dancin’ with my eyes closed

‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you

Time is movin’ so slow

And I don’t know what else that I can do

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes closed

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Oh, I keep dancin’ with my

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes closed

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Oh, I keep dancin’ with my