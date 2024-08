Good feelings è la canzone dal nuovo album dei Coldplay (intitolato Moon Music) che abbiamo ascoltato in anteprima durante gli ultimi concerti della band inglese. Per questo conosciamo già il testo del brano, ma anche la traduzione in italiano.

We fell in love in the summer

I remember baby, we saw the sun shine through

And we were born for each other

Just remember baby, whatever we went through

All the good feelings, for one another

As we danced to the radio

All the good, good feelings wе had for each other

Don’t evеr, ever let them go

All the good, good feelings (x2)

Don’t ever forget those good feelings

Don’t ever let them go (All the good, good)

We fell in love in the summer

I remember baby, we fell under the moon, hah

We were born for each other

I remember when I’m millions of miles from you

All the good feelings, for one another

As we danced to the radio

All the good, good feeling we had for each other

Don’t ever, ever let them go

All the good, good feelings (Na, hey!) x2

Don’t ever forget those good feelings (Oh, ah)

Don’t ever let them go (Oh)

All the good, good feelings

Doo-doo-doo-do-doo

La, la, la, la

Don’t ever forget those good feelings (La, la, la, la, la-la, la)

Don’t ever let them go (La, la, la, la)

All the good, good feelings (La, la, la, la, la-la, la)